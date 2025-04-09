ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Sold by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,890 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ACM Research by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in ACM Research by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 572,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 300,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 22,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $519,754.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,046. This represents a 18.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,899,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,060. This trade represents a 62.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,174 shares of company stock worth $8,213,329 over the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACM Research Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ACMR opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.65. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ACM Research in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

