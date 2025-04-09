AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 281881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AdvanSix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

AdvanSix Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $500.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

AdvanSix last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.40. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $329.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $150,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,179,381.05. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,363 shares in the company, valued at $808,713.12. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,587,000 after buying an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AdvanSix by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100,841 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AdvanSix by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 673,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

