Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) to a moderate buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cormark raised Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.68.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00. Also, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.18 per share, with a total value of C$183,600.00. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
About Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Advantage Energy
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Strategy’s $5 Million Bitcoin Target: Beacon or Bagholder?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Harley-Davidson Tops Watchlists: Value Trap or Turnaround Play?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Make Big Bets on Gold With These 3 Leveraged Mining Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.