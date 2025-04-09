Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) to a moderate buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cormark raised Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.68.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$8.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.12 and a twelve month high of C$11.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00. Also, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.18 per share, with a total value of C$183,600.00. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

