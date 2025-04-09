ADVFN (LON:AFN) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.49 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). 1,225,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 667% from the average session volume of 159,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.99 ($0.06).

ADVFN Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.90.

ADVFN (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.98) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADVFN had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%.

About ADVFN

ADVFN is an award-winning global stocks, shares and crypto information website providing market-leading financial tools and data to private investors around the world.

Offering real-time share prices, news feeds, charting, portfolio management, monitor lists, financials, data from global stock exchanges, Level 2 and the most active financial bulletin board in the UK (along with many other features), the site is the destination of choice for day traders and retail investors.

