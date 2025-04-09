Advisory Services Network LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,476,000 after buying an additional 930,784 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6,492.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 685,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,813,000 after acquiring an additional 674,840 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,453,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,035,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,200,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

