Advisory Services Network LLC Has $8.01 Million Stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 2.61% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1,652.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

FDHY opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $49.79.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

