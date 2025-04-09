Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 110 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $2,008,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3,044.00 to $3,811.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3,500.00 to $4,192.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,490.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,724.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total transaction of $7,600,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163 shares in the company, valued at $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,721 shares of company stock valued at $24,609,331. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $3,500.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,540.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,312.81. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,728.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

