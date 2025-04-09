Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 616.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 0.6 %

Vistra Increases Dividend

NYSE:VST opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $199.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.2235 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.