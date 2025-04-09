Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,149 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.44% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCTU. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $67.15. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.86.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

