Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 6,254 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.48 and a 200-day moving average of $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.