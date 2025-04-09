Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Medpace worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Medpace by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEDP. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.30.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $277.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.73. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.36 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

