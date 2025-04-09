Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.17% from the stock’s previous close.

AFRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.68.

Get Affirm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Affirm

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 3.68. Affirm has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $1,029,149.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,434.40. This represents a 20.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,986,000. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,762 shares of company stock worth $3,241,246. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Affirm by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,858,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $139,949,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $100,030,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $80,917,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,738,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.