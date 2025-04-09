AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Lowered to C$12.25 at Desjardins

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$12.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.63.

Shares of AGF Management stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.40. 68,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,483. The firm has a market capitalization of C$600.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$7.37 and a 1-year high of C$11.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.56 per share, with a total value of C$268,192.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 89,700 shares of company stock worth $1,033,992. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

