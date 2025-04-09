Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Oppenheimer

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGYS. Northland Securities raised their target price on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Agilysys

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.32.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In related news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $977,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,872.04. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $56,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,328.32. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,761,263 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 412.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after buying an additional 585,886 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,347,000 after purchasing an additional 511,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 729.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,487,000 after purchasing an additional 350,441 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,383,000 after purchasing an additional 340,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,169,000 after buying an additional 310,573 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.