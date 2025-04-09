Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,791 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821,509 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,376,000 after buying an additional 1,023,323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,801,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,897,000 after buying an additional 401,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,868,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

