Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.98 and last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 7844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57.

Get Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 alerts:

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.4752 dividend. This is an increase from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total transaction of $506,700.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,465,520.26. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,808 shares of company stock valued at $23,286,152.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 accounts for about 1.4% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.