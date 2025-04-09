Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.98 and last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 7844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.4752 dividend. This is an increase from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 accounts for about 1.4% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
