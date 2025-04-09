Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alimentation Couche-Tard stock on March 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,892. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $61.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ANCTF. Desjardins upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Veritas raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

