Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 75,964 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,964 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.99% of Third Coast Bancshares worth $13,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,443,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,492,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 41,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBX. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ TCBX opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $382.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.40. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Bobbora bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.35 per share, with a total value of $64,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,021.65. This trade represents a 5.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

