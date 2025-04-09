Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 34,958 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,958 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of DT Midstream worth $16,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on DT Midstream from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 1,170 shares of company stock worth $103,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DTM opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.11%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

