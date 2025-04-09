Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 97,407 Shares of AB US High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HIDV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AB US High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HIDV – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,407 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 100.73% of AB US High Dividend ETF worth $14,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AB US High Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

AB US High Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HIDV opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.04. AB US High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

About AB US High Dividend ETF

The AB US High Dividend ETF (HIDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of high dividend-paying companies. Selection is based on a proprietary systemic approach of large- and mid-cap US stocks. HIDV was launched on Mar 22, 2023 and is managed by AllianceBernstein.

