Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,507 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.28% of Qualys worth $14,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Qualys by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.23. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $174.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $67,795.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,557.14. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $628,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,785,980. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,692 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.36.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

