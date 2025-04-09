Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.40 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Clean Harbors worth $15,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,123.52. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,341 shares of company stock worth $663,041. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 2.6 %

CLH stock opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.59.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CLH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

