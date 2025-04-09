Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.74 Million Holdings in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 984,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 7.45% of FinWise Bancorp worth $15,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 21.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FINW opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. FinWise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $187.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FINW. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on FinWise Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.