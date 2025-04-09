Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $17.34 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of Chart Industries worth $17,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chart Industries by 90.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,461,000 after acquiring an additional 262,592 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 175 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. This represents a 4.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,109 shares of company stock worth $160,845 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.17 and its 200-day moving average is $168.94. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

