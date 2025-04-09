Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 916.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445,893 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Super Micro Computer worth $15,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after acquiring an additional 55,845,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 798.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,757 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 851.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,488,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after buying an additional 1,332,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 956.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,143,000 after buying an additional 1,192,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.22. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $102.03.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

