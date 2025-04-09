Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 77,659 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,659 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Toll Brothers worth $16,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $12,506,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,449,000 after acquiring an additional 341,980 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.93.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $90.96 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.88%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

