Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,960 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $240,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenland Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.25.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $309,521.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,989.42. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $246,749.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,003.62. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $224.32 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of -103.37 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

