Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Stock Price Down 22.6% – What’s Next?

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 22.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 2,382,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,028,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

Alpha Growth Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Alpha Growth alerts:

Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Alpha Growth had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Growth plc will post 0.1096224 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpha Growth

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company is involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.