Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Cannell & Spears LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cannell & Spears LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,232 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Cannell & Spears LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,871,384,000 after acquiring an additional 337,031 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 124.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 126,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after buying an additional 70,409 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 34,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 75,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $3,281,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,521.61. This trade represents a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $144.70 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

