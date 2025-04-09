Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading 20% Higher – Here’s Why

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.72. 2,503,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 1,328,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$664.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.21.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

