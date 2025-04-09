Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading 9.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. 1,233,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,311,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$538.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.99.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

