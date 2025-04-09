Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Down 7% – What’s Next?

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 2,178,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,986,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.28.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Altice USA

Altice USA Stock Up 10.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 184,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 146,505 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 636,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 145,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,128,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 637,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,861,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 1,294,782 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.