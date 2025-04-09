Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,367,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Ameren by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $2,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average of $92.77. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Ameren Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 64.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.
Insider Transactions at Ameren
In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $492,275.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,471.94. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
