Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,367,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Ameren by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $2,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average of $92.77. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 64.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ameren

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $492,275.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,471.94. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.