American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,785,867,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 36,719.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,011,790 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $300,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,042 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,081,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,517,668 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $450,429,000 after buying an additional 273,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,752,084 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,484,312,000 after buying an additional 268,572 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Express from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.24.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $230.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.71. The stock has a market cap of $162.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a one year low of $214.51 and a one year high of $326.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total transaction of $4,765,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,492.04. This trade represents a 38.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.89 per share, for a total transaction of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,593. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

