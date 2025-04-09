American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Buys $18,187.95 in Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $18,187.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 984,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,776,639.60. This trade represents a 0.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Performance

Shares of American Strategic Investment stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. American Strategic Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.54). American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 334.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

