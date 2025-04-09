American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $14.04. American Superconductor shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 89,745 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

American Superconductor Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.24 million, a PE ratio of 268.75 and a beta of 2.58.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. Analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $11,360,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,310,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 211.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 206,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

