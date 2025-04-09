American Tower Co. (AMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.70 on April 28th

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 1.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 4.9% increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62.

American Tower has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years. American Tower has a payout ratio of 94.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

AMT stock opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. American Tower has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Tower stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 113.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

