American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 9.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $2,545,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 6,257.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.37. The company has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Hsbc Global Res raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.