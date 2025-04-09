Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:LEND) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:LEND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.28. 4,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 2,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.
Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.