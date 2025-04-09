Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.20 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 293235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.74.
Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.167 dividend. This is a boost from Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.
About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF
The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.
