Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.20 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 293235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.167 dividend. This is a boost from Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,491,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,377,000 after buying an additional 53,528 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 415,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 343,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,364,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,495,000.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

