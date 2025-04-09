Analysts’ Downgrades for April 9th (BE, CBT, F, FI, FRD, FTV, HCAT, HST, IVZ, KMT)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 9th:
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Redburn Atlantic currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.50.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $145.00 target price on the stock.
Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.
Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.