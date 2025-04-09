Analysts’ Downgrades for April 9th (BE, CBT, F, FI, FRD, FTV, HCAT, HST, IVZ, KMT)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 9th:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Redburn Atlantic currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.50.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.40.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $145.00 target price on the stock.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

