Analysts Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price at $22.19

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on BASE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $274,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,456.77. The trade was a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $245,923.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,395.57. This trade represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,400 shares of company stock worth $975,265. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Couchbase by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Couchbase by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 588,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

BASE opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $713.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.85. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

