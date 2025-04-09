Analysts Set Expectations for Crown Castle Q1 Earnings

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Crown Castle in a research note issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.61 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised Crown Castle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $94.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.68. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Crown Castle by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 934,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,443,000 after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3,406.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 14,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 12,290.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 601,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,674,000 after purchasing an additional 596,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.71%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.