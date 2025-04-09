Analysts Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) PT at $48.71

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $57,952.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,558.82. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $635,054.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,513.08. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $217,145,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,498,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,076,000 after purchasing an additional 95,485 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,404,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,360,000 after buying an additional 260,674 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,359,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after buying an additional 351,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,554,000 after buying an additional 70,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

