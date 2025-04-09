Analysts Set The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) PT at $44.86

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWIN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Baldwin Insurance Group

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,403,718.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,781.78. The trade was a 27.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $510,651.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,092.02. This represents a 58.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639 in the last three months. 20.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWIN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $255,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $190,218,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $116,668,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $99,040,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.