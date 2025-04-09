Analyzing Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Neumora Therapeutics has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neumora Therapeutics and Vericel”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neumora Therapeutics N/A N/A -$235.93 million ($1.53) -0.47 Vericel $237.22 million 8.16 -$3.18 million $0.18 214.44

Analyst Ratings

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Neumora Therapeutics. Neumora Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vericel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Neumora Therapeutics and Vericel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neumora Therapeutics 1 5 3 0 2.22 Vericel 0 0 7 0 3.00

Neumora Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.29, indicating a potential upside of 1,183.09%. Vericel has a consensus price target of $62.29, indicating a potential upside of 61.36%. Given Neumora Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Neumora Therapeutics is more favorable than Vericel.

Profitability

This table compares Neumora Therapeutics and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neumora Therapeutics N/A -73.63% -68.97% Vericel 1.56% 1.48% 0.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.7% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Vericel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vericel beats Neumora Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It also develops NMRA-511 that is in phase 1 clinical trials in patients with agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease; and NMRA-266, which is in the phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders. In addition, its preclinical phase product includes NMRA-NMDA for the treatment of schizophrenia; NMRA-CK1d, a CK1d inhibitor program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; NMRA-NLRP3 for the treatment of certain neurodegenerative conditions; and NMRA-GCase for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company was formerly known as RBNC Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2021. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

