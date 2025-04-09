AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 91,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,745 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NYSE:AU opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.81. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

