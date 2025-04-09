APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 595,092 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 804.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,092 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $54,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 108,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,243,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 12,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savoie Capital LLC now owns 84,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.1% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average is $97.69. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.