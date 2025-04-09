APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 108,035 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 243.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 108,035 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Workday worth $38,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Workday by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $210.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.02 and its 200-day moving average is $253.33. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,814.67. This trade represents a 22.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,681.92. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,424 shares of company stock valued at $74,332,103. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas raised Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.18.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

