APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 2,288,665 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 800.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,574,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288,665 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Intel worth $49,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intel by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,323,000 after buying an additional 14,227,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,400,439,000 after buying an additional 6,143,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,393,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.